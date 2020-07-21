The Nikon Z5 Mirrorless Camera is Here And Will Cost $1,400

When Nikon first got into the mirrorless camera game, their efforts weren’t exactly well-received. The company later turned things around when they launched their new lineup of Z-series mirrorless cameras, and now it looks like they’re back with a new model in the form of the Nikon Z5.

Advertising

This is the company’s “entry-level” mirrorless camera for its Z-series lineup and is priced starting at $1,400 for the body-only. However, despite it being an entry-level camera, it packs some decent hardware and could be a good gateway for photographers who are looking for a relatively inexpensive way into the full-frame camera segment.

The Z5 will feature a 24MP CMOS sensor which is different from the BSI sensor used by the Nikon Z6 and Z7, however, it does use the same Expeed 6 image processor, so there are some similarities as far as image processing is concerned. It will be capable of shooting at 4.5 fps with support for full autofocus and AE, 4K video at 30 fps, and 1080p at 60 fps.

It will also come with a five-axis in-body image stabilization which will come in handy for those who don’t want to buy specific lenses with IBIS built into it. The body of the Z5 has also been sealed against dust and moisture. If you’re interested in getting your hands on the camera, it will be released this coming August.

Filed in . Read more about Digital Cameras, Mirrorless Cameras and Nikon. Source: nikon