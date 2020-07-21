The Price Of OnePlus’ Wireless Buds Could Put The AirPods To Shame

The market is starting to become flooded with true wireless earbuds. While many made fun of Apple when they launched the AirPods, it quickly became clear that this was a new market segment to consider. OnePlus is set to launch their own pair of wireless earbuds and they are teasing its price that could put the AirPods to shame.

According to a post on the OnePlus Instagram account, they are teasing the launch of their upcoming earbuds that will be priced at $XX.XX. While the actual price has yet to be revealed, we can only assume that it will be priced below $100. Of course, there is a chance it will cost $99.99, but still, at $100 it is a pretty good bargain compared to some of the competition out there.

That being said, we suppose it’s not really a fair comparison to compare the OnePlus earbuds to the AirPods. Apple has designed their ecosystem in such a way that makes pairing their products together effortless, which is one of the main draws of buying the AirPods, despite its subpar sound and price tag.

However, for $100, we imagine that some people might be willing to forsake some of those features for a pair of wireless earbuds for the sake of convenience. More details should be announced tomorrow at the OnePlus Nord event, so check back with us then for the updates.

