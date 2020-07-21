Here’s How You Can Get The OnePlus Nord In The US

Advertising

When OnePlus announced their latest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord , the company stated that the phone will be initially available in India and Europe. So what about those living in the US or the North American market? It seems odd that the company would be ignoring such a huge market right out of the gate.

However, we have some good news because it looks like OnePlus will be bringing the phone stateside, although it will come in the form of a beta program. The company has announced that they will be launching a beta program for the OnePlus Nord that will be open to to those living in the US and Canada.

According to OnePlus, “At OnePlus, we’re dedicated to bringing flagship experiences to all our devices. Our history has shown that focusing on just a few markets first and then expanding has worked well. While this new smartphone product line will initially be available in Europe and India, we look forward to bringing more affordable smartphones to North America in the future.”

This beta program will only be open to 50 people, yes, 50, and if you’re interested, you can head on over here to fill up an application form and cross your fingers and hope that you get chosen to take part in the program.

