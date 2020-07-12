Pixel 4a Could Come In A 5G Variant After All

Google is set to launch their new smartphone, the Google Pixel 4a. Initially, there were rumors that the handset could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 765G chipset, which meant that the phone would not support 5G. This was a bit disappointing.

However, according to some digging by 9to5Google, they have discovered that there could be a Pixel 4a handset with support for 5G, but this is where it gets a little strange. It would seem that Google could have two versions of the Pixel 4a, one of which has been given the codename “Sunfish” which will be the non-5G version, and there will also be a 5G version codenamed “Bramble”.

Then there is also reference to a device codenamed “Redfin” that is apparently the Pixel 5. Both Bramble and Redfin will apparently be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, while Sunfish will use a lower-end chipset. Confused yet? We know we are. It is unclear at this point in time how Google will differentiate the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5, especially if they are both to run the same hardware.

Also, does this mean there might not be a Pixel 5 XL that will use higher-end hardware like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865? In any case, take it with a grain of salt for now, but hopefully Google will clear things up soon.

Filed in . Read more about 5g and Google. Source: 9to5google