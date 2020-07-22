Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Launched

Earlier this year, Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip, the company’s second attempt at a foldable smartphone which came in a clamshell form factor. The phone, despite launching in 2020, did not come with support for 5G, although we have heard rumors that the company was planning on introducing a newer model with 5G.

Advertising

For those who might have been holding out for the 5G version of the phone, you’ll be pleased to learn that Samsung has since announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which as the name suggests, will basically be the same phone with support for 5G.

For the most part, the 5G version of the phone will remain the same as its non-5G sibling. There will be one notable difference and that is instead of being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, the 5G version is powered by the newer Snapdragon 865 chipset. Apart from that, we can expect the same 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 3,300mAh dual battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and basically the same camera setup as the non-5G model.

The best part is that the price of the 5G model isn’t that much more expensive than the non-5G version. The new Galaxy Z Flip 5G is priced starting at $1,449.99 versus the $1,380 price tag of its predecessor and will be available come August 7, 2020.

Filed in . Read more about 5g, Galaxy Z Flip and Samsung. Source: news.samsung