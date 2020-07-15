Sony Could Boost PS5 Production To Meet COVID-19 Demand

Bored at home during the pandemic lockdown? If you are, you’re not alone, and it seems that Sony knows this too because according to separate reports from Bloomberg and Nikkei, it seems that Sony will be boosting the production of its PS5 by a huge margin in order to meet anticipated demand for their next-gen console.

The PS5 is expected to be released this year and instead of producing 5-6 million units, which is what some analysts have predicted, the reports are claiming that Sony might produce several million more where it could result in an initial production reaching as many as 9 to 10 million units of the PS5 console.

This is a huge increase in production, especially when you consider the fact that when the PS4 launched back in 2013, it sold 4.3 million units by the end of the year. By possibly boosting production to 9-10 million, it means that Sony is expecting to sell more than twice the number of PS4 units with the PS5, which we feel is quite risky.

It is said that the increase in production is because Sony wants to ensure that there are enough consoles to go around, and that the lockdown could spur gamers to buy a new console to keep themselves entertained. Whether or not these reports are accurate remains to be seen, but if true, then getting your hands on a PS5 this holiday season might not be too difficult.

