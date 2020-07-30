These Are The TVs Sony Claims Are ‘PS5 Ready’

Advertising

Sony will be releasing their PS5 next-gen console later this year. For the most part, if you already own a TV, it should just be a matter of plugging it in and you’re all set. However, it seems that leading up to the launch of the console, Sony has actually announced several “Ready for PlayStation 5” TVs that are apparently optimized for the console.

Now, these aren’t actually new TVs and have been announced before, but according to Sony, these are the TVs that you should consider if you want to get the most out of your PS5 gaming experience. This includes the X900H 4K HDR Full Array LED and Z8H 8K HDR Full Array LED models.

So what about these TV models that makes them better suited for the PS5? According to Sony, “’Ready for PlayStation 5′ TV models also boast Game Mode, which allows users to automatically play games on the PS5 with low latency. Thanks to Game Mode, users can wake both the TV and PS5 at once with the DualSense wireless controller, and also seamlessly control their PS5 using just the TV remote.”

The TVs also feature Acoustic Multi-Audio technology which uses sound positioning tweets to help deliver effects from where they are in the game. The higher resolution on these TVs will also help make games look more sharp. Of course, whether or not you want to upgrade is up to you, but if you are looking for a new TV, these are the models that might be worth considering.

