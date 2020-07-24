Microsoft’s Surface Duo Stops By The FCC

Last year, Microsoft made a somewhat surprising announcement when they revealed that they would be making smartphones again. The company would also be coming back in a pretty big way with a dual screen device in the form of the Surface Duo. The handset is expected to launch this year, and we’re now one step closer to launch.

According to Droid-Life, it seems that a Microsoft device has made a pit stop at the FCC. While it does not explicitly mention the Surface Duo, it makes mention of a “Microsoft Phablet Device” where it will feature two screens and will have four configurations which includes folded open and folded close.

Based on this, and also Microsoft’s lack of Android smartphones, it’s probably safe to assume that the device at the FCC is none other than the Surface Duo. The filing does not list the specs of the device, although last we heard, the Surface Duo could be rather disappointing in terms of hardware where it could continue to pack 2019’s hardware for a phone launching in 2020.

We’re not sure if Microsoft has changed anything from then until now, but the FCC listing hopefully means we’ll be getting an official announcement regarding its availability soon.

