Apple’s 27-inch iMac Gets Its Long Overdue Refresh

It has been more than a year since Apple last refreshed its iMacs. The good news is that if you were hoping to see the iMacs updated with newer hardware, you’ll be pleased to learn that Apple has since announced that they have finally given its 27-inch iMac a long overdue hardware refresh.

Advertising

The new iMacs will be powered by Intel’s 10th-gen Core processors with the option of choosing between 6-8 cores. They will also come with a base of 8GB of DDR4 RAM, SSD storage, and will feature the use of AMD’s Radeon Pro GPUs. Unfortunately, in terms of design, they will look the same as its predecessors, although that’s not a bad thing.

For the most part, it feels like a very typical update, but there’s one change Apple has made that its Mac users have been asking for for years – an upgraded webcam. Apple has not bothered to update its built-in webcams for years, keeping it at a measly 720p resolution. All Mac reviews have lambasted Apple’s decision, but with the 2020 27-inch iMac, Apple has upgraded it to a 1080p camera.

Apart from the resolution, Apple claims that the use of the T2 chip in the iMac means that the camera will be able to function better and offer features like tone mapping, better exposure control, and face detection. The new iMacs are available for order today via Apple’s website where it will be priced starting at $1,799 for the base model.

Filed in . Read more about iMac. Source: apple