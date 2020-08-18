Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access Launching Next Month

Last year, the folks at Larian Studios announced Baldur’s Gate 3. This would be the third official installment in the Baldur’s Gate franchise, where the last official title, Baldur’s Gate 2, was released two decades ago in 2000. For those who have been looking forward to the game, you might be interested to learn that early access to the game will be launching next month.

We should point out that Early Access to Baldur’s Gate 3 is essentially like a beta of sorts, which means that the final version of the game could differ slightly from the Early Access version as Larian will probably be fixing bugs and balancing the game based on feedback they received during the Early Access.

Baldur’s Gate, for those who are unfamiliar, is one of the more popular RPG franchises around. It made waves back in the day when it was first launched and it is still much beloved by many gamers today. The first and second titles were remastered as Enhanced Editions by Beamdog where the graphics of the game were updated to be a bit more modern with support for higher resolutions.

There were also additional content added to make the game feel fresh and new again. At the moment there is still no official word on when the game will be released, but it is largely expected to be available this year. Early Access for PC and Google Stadia will be launching on the 30th of September, so fans will want to mark that date down on their calendars.

