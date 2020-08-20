BlackBerry Is Making A Comeback In 2021 With A New 5G Smartphone

At one point in time, BlackBerry was the darling of mobile phones and almost everyone had a BlackBerry. This is thanks to its unique hardware keyboard along with exclusive services like BBM. If you were a fan of BlackBerry, you might be interested to learn that the company is planning on making a comeback in 2021.

This is thanks to BlackBerry coming to an agreement with a company called OnwardMobility who have announced plans to launch a new BlackBerry smartphone in the first half of 2021 where it will come equipped with its signature physical QWERTY keyboard along with support for 5G connectivity.

Not much is known about the device(s) that will be launched in 2021, but it will be interesting to see how the company will fare. While BlackBerry themselves have stopped making phones for a while, the company did partner up with TCL who produced several BlackBerry branded handsets.

However, that partnership came to an end earlier this year when TCL announced that they will no longer be making or selling BlackBerry smartphones from the 31st of August, 2020. It seemed at that point in time like BlackBerry branded smartphones would be no more, so it’s surprising to see that another company will be picking off where TCL stopped.

Filed in . Read more about 5g and BlackBerry. Source: businesswire