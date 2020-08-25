Your Chrome Tabs Just Got A Lot More Organized

Earlier this year it was reported that Google would soon be introducing a new feature to Chrome in the form of better tab management. For those who have been looking forward to it, you’ll be pleased to learn that the feature is now being actively rolled out to Chrome users who have the latest update installed.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the feature, basically this allows users to group tabs together and organize them with labels and colors. This means that if you keep multiple tabs open, you’ll be able to organize them so that you know where they are in case you need to switch back to them quickly.

For example, you could organize certain tabs that are for work-related websites, tabs for personal browsing, or if you’re doing research, you could also group and organize your tabs accordingly so that they don’t get lost in the confusion. For those who might be worried that the tab management feature could end up hogging resources, don’t worry.

This is because thanks to Google’s profile guided optimization and tab throttling, it will apparently help tabs load up to 10% faster through smarter resource allocation, where priority will be given to tabs that are actively used, while tabs that haven’t been used for a while aren’t.

