Google Meet Now Available Through Chromecast

Last week, it was suggested that Google could be planning on replacing Duo with Meet . Given that Google has been working to integrate Meet into more of its products, such as Gmail, we can’t say we’re surprised if the rumors were true. Now it looks like there could be more evidence of this happening.

This is because Google has announced that Chromecast will now support Google Meet. This will work through Google’s Chrome browser where users will now have the option of casting Meet to a Chromecast dongle or other devices that have Chromecast built-in into them, such as TVs.

According to Google, “We’re excited to announce that Google Meet has officially started rolling out on Chromecast and will be rolling out to you all over the next couple days. Earlier this year, we launched Google Meet on Nest Hub Max, and it just felt right to expand Meet to even more screens in your home. With more people spending time at home these days, Meet provides the opportunity to stay connected with family, friends, co-workers, and others.”

You will still need a computer for this to work because Meet will require access to your computer’s microphone and webcam in order to show your face and hear your voice. So if you’re working from home and want to host or join a Meets meeting on your TV, this is feature worth keeping an eye out for.

