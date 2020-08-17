Grand Theft Auto V Could Be Headed To Google Stadia

Just like video streaming platforms, game streaming platforms are really only as good as the games that are offered with it. It looks like Google Stadia could soon be gaining a pretty big title because according to a tweet by Rockstar Mag (which is an unofficial account for Rockstar-related news), Grand Theft Auto V could be coming to Stadia soon.

It is unclear when the game will be launched on Stadia, but the tweet suggests that it could take place in the next few weeks or months. Apparently this will take place roughly around the same time (or possibly close to) when the version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X is expected to be released.

Given that the Xbox Series X was recently confirmed for November, we imagine that it could be later rather than sooner, but we’ll have to wait since nothing official has been announced yet. That being said, getting GTA 5 on Stadia could be a huge deal for Google as it would tempt gamers to use the company’s services, especially if they did not play the game before or are looking to play it through a different medium.

Selon nos informations, en plus des versions #PS5 et #XboxSeriesX, Rockstar serait en train de préparer une version #Stadia de #GTAV #GTA5 dont l’annonce et la sortie seraient prévues pour les prochaines semaines/mois (avant ou en même temps que sur PS5/XSX). Le contenu 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/FGZNUfi0wV — Rockstar Mag’ (@Rockstar_Mag) August 15, 2020

However, we should point out that gamers will still need to buy the game because unlike Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that provides access to unlimited titles for a fixed monthly subscription, Stadia does require gamers to purchase the game in full.

