Xbox Series X Confirmed For November Launch

Sony’s PS5 is expected to be released later this year, so the question is when will Microsoft’s Xbox Series X be launched? We safely assumed it would be this year as well, and sure enough Microsoft has confirmed that to be true as the company has announced that the Xbox Series X will be launching this November.

According to Microsoft, “There will be thousands of games to play, spanning four generations, when Xbox Series X launches globally this November and over 100 optimized for Xbox Series X titles, built to take full advantage of our most powerful console, are planned for this year.” The console previously had a timeframe set for the holiday season, which was admittedly vague, but now Microsoft has narrowed it down to November.

There is still no specific date set yet, so we’ll just have to wait and see. The announcement also comes on the heels of Microsoft announcing that the release for Halo Infinite has been delayed. The game was teased at E3 2018 and was planned for a 2020 release, but Microsoft has since chosen to delay the game to 2021.

Given that games do get delayed from time to time to help with additional polish and any issues that crop up, this doesn’t really come as a surprise, so gamers will have to remain patient for a bit longer.

