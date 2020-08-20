Sony Releases Tool That Turns Your Camera Into A Webcam

In the past few months, we’ve seen how various camera makes such as Fujifilm, Canon, and Olympus release software for computers that easily turns their cameras into webcams without the need for third-party software or capture cards. Sony was missing from that list, but not anymore.

Sony has since released the Imaging Edge Webcam software that will turn compatible Sony cameras into webcams quickly and easily. All you need to do is download the software from Sony’s website, connect it to your computers, and you’re good to go! For now, the software only supports Windows 10, and we’re not sure if there are plans to eventually support macOS as well, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the version of macOS were to arrive later.

One of the upsides to Sony’s software compared to the competition is that it appears to support a wider range of cameras, whereas some of the other software seem to only support higher-end flagship models. Sony’s Imaging Edge Webcam software will support the company’s E-mount and A-mount cameras, along with various compact cameras, so head on over to Sony’s website to check whether or not your device is compatible with its software.

In the meantime, you can also check out our guide here on how to use your camera as a webcam if your camera maker hasn’t released similar software yet.

Filed in . Read more about Digital Cameras, Mirrorless Cameras and Sony. Source: support.d-imaging.sony.co.jp