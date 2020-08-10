Toshiba Has Officially Exited The Laptop Business

There are many laptop makers in the market today, but it looks like we can now take Toshiba off that list as the company has quietly announced that they are exiting the laptop business. The company has revealed that they have since transferred all of their remaining stake in its personal computing business over to Sharp.

Toshiba’s exit shouldn’t really come as a surprise if you have been following the news. Back in 2018, the company had actually sold 80.1% of its personal computer business to Sharp, and now it looks like Sharp will pretty much own all of it while Toshiba will stop selling laptops completely.

Sharp currently sells laptops under the Dynabook name, but even then it isn’t exactly a mainstream brand known to many. Toshiba’s laptops have also not exactly had the same level of appeal compared to other laptop makers such as Apple, Dell, ASUS, or Acer, just to name a few, so like we said, the company’s decision to exit the laptop business isn’t really that much of a shocker.

However, the company has been in the computing business for over 30 years so for those who grew up using Toshiba’s computers might be feeling a bit nostalgic about this move.

Filed in . Read more about Laptops, Sharp and Toshiba. Source: gizmodo