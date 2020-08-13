Turtle Beach Launches New Gaming Headsets

When it comes to gaming headsets, Turtle Beach is a name that is probably familiar to quite a few of you. If you are in the market for a new gaming headset, then you might be interested to learn that the company has since announced a couple of new gaming headsets part of its Stealth series.

This comes in the form of the Stealth 600 and Stealth 700 which have improved on the models that were launched back in 2017. One of the changes that the company has made is that they have swapped out the use of micro USB in favor of USB-C which is slowly becoming the new standard.

While the design of the headsets don’t look too different from its predecessors, the company has slightly redesigned the controls where it has been moved around the edge of the left ear cup, which will hopefully make it easier for gamers to reach over and to control it. They have also redesigned the microphone where it can now tuck in neatly inside the headset when not in use.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 will be priced at $99.99 with the PlayStation version available today, while the Xbox-ready version will be coming on the 20th of September. As for the Stealth 700, it will be priced at $149.99 and will be launching for both PlayStation and Xbox on the 20th of September as well.

