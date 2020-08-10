Twitter Could Also Be Interested In TikTok

As TikTok’s owners are racing towards finding a buyer for the company to help it skirt around a potential ban, it would seem that according to a report from The Wall Street Journal that the company has apparently a few other buyers who are interested in the company, one of them being Twitter.

The report claims that both Twitter and TikTok have entered into preliminary talks in which the former has expressed interest in acquiring the latter. However, it seems that there is a problem and that is money, where it has been suggested that Twitter might not necessarily have enough funds to acquire the company.

Twitter’s market cap is valued close to $30 billion, which is almost as much as TikTok’s assets, which means that Twitter would need to raise additional funds if they want to close the deal. This is also assuming that other companies won’t try to outbid them. As it stands, Microsoft is the front-runner in the bid to acquire TikTok, where it was previously reported that Microsoft could be interested in acquiring TikTok’s worldwide operations.

Save for its core business, Twitter had previously tried to dive deeper into the world of social media when they acquired Vine. However, a few years after buying Vine, Twitter decided to shut the service down. It remains to see if Twitter will have enough money to buy TikTok, but it could be a huge boon for the company if they were to be successful.

Filed in . Read more about Tiktok and Twitter. Source: reuters