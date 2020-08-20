Western Digital Unveils New ‘My Passport’ SSDs

Advertising

External drives aren’t new and are useful if you move around a lot and need to offload data. This is especially true for creators like graphic artists, photographers, and video editors. If you are looking for a new external storage solution, then you might want to check out Western Digital’s new My Passport SSDs.

These new SSDs are offered in a variety of storage sizes and will go up to 2TB. They also boast the use of NVMe technology that will allow them to hit write speeds of up t0 1,000MB/s and read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. They also feature password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption that will protect your files from prying eyes, along with shock and vibration resistance, and will use USB-C connectivity that will make it easier for newer computers that might have ditched more traditional USB-A ports.

According to Susan Park, vice president, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital, “It is a powerful and sophisticated solution for the everyday content creators, curators and hobbyists who need to move files quickly. The rounded corners, waving ridges and soft edges enhance the My Passport SSD’s portability and make it easy to carry, yet also distinctly recognizable as a member within WD’s award-winning My Passport product line-up.”

SSDs tend to be more favored that HDDs due to the lack of moving parts, making their faster, less prone to mechanical failure, and also smaller. Prices of SSD storage have also reduced over the years, making them a bit more affordable. The 500GB model will be priced at $120, the 1TB model at $200, and the 2TB model will go for $380.

Filed in . Read more about Western Digital. Source: iclarified