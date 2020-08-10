WhatsApp Support For iPad Could Still Be In The Works

Last year it was revealed that WhatsApp for the iPad could be in the works. However, we haven’t heard anything since, but it has now been suggested that maybe it could be launching in the near future. This is based on a recent report in which it was revealed that WhatsApp could be working on allowing multiple devices to use the same number.

Advertising

For those unfamiliar, one of the reasons why WhatsApp for the iPad has not been possible, it is because unlike other messaging apps that don’t require a phone number, WhatsApp does. Given that not everyone owns an iPad with a cellular connection, this simply did not make sense.

However, like we said, it was recently reported that it appeared that WhatsApp is working on allowing the same WhatsApp account to be used across multiple devices through the same number. If that were indeed the case, then an iPad version of WhatsApp would be viable as long as the user has an internet connection.

We’re not sure when this feature will be rolled out and if would also mean that the iPad version could be launching alongside it, so don’t get your hopes up just yet, but we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for any such updates in the near future.

Filed in . Read more about Apps, iPad and Whatsapp. Source: redmondpie