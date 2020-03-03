Nintendo Could Be Planning Some 3D Mario Remasters For The Switch

When it comes to video game characters, there aren’t many around that are quite as famous as Mario. The Mario franchise has been around for decades and this year, the Super Mario series will be turning 35 years old, an incredible achievement for a video game. To celebrate the 35th anniversary, word on the street is that Nintendo has planned several Mario games.

Advertising

According to the reports, Nintendo is said to be working on 3D remasters of several Mario games from back in the day. This includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and then Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2. There is also word that there will be a Paper Mario game as well.

These reports come from several sources, such as Video Games Chronicle, Eurogamer, and GamesBeat, all of whom have heard pretty much the same thing. The reports have also claimed that Nintendo had originally intended to make the announcement at E3 2020, which would have taken place this June had it not been cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead, Nintendo will most likely be hosting its own Nintendo Direct online event where the company will stream its announcement. This shouldn’t be surprising as Nintendo typically prefers hosting its own events, so this is more or less par for the course. When asked to comment on the rumors, a Nintendo spokesperson told GamesBeat that they have nothing to announce.

Filed in . Read more about Mario, Nintendo and Nintendo Switch. Source: venturebeat