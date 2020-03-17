Apple Accidentally Confirmed Four New iPads On Its Website

According to the rumors, Apple could be working on a bunch of new iPad models. This makes sense, especially given that it has been a while since Apple refreshed some of its iPad models, so while it is currently only a rumor, it’s a rumor that isn’t a stretch of the imagination. Now it looks like those rumors are starting to become a reality.

In a listing, which has since been taken down, on Apple’s China website, it appears that the company might have accidentally confirmed and revealed that there are four new iPad models in the works. This was discovered by Canadian Apple website iPhone in Canada, where based on the listing, it seems that Apple has two new iPad Pro models in the works.

We said that there are four listings, but in reality there are only two models – the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, but they are split between the WiFi-only model and the model with support for cellular connectivity. The listings suggest that Apple could be close to making an official announcement soon, although we expect that it will most likely come in the form of an online press release.

Apple was originally rumored to host an event towards the end of March, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company is reported to have cancelled it. The event would have most likely seen Apple announce a new iPhone, iPad refreshes, and also potentially MacBook refreshes.

Filed in . Read more about iPad. Source: iphoneincanada.ca