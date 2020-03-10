Apple’s March Event Has Reportedly Been Cancelled

A rumor from last month suggested that Apple could be planning on hosting an event at the end of March where the company is set to announce a new iPhone along with iPad and MacBook refreshes. However, it seems that the event may no longer be happening, according to a tweet by Jon Prosser.

According to Prosser, he claims to have heard a source from Apple that the event could be officially cancelled. Apple has yet to officially announce the event so it is unclear if such an event would have taken place to begin with, but to be fair, Apple typically hosts an event at the early part of the year, so it did not really seem that much of a stretch.

The reason for the cancellation is due to concerns about the coronavirus, where Prosser claims that there have been at least 32 confirmed cases in the Santa Clara area, where Apple would have held the event. Recently, it was reported that the Santa Clara County have been recommending tech companies, such as Apple, to reconsider hosting large scale events or conferences.

According to a source within Apple: Apple’s March event is officially cancelled / not happening. Let me confirm this with a few more sources. Stay tuned… — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 8, 2020

This has led to speculation that WWDC 2020 could be in trouble and potentially cancelled, especially with Google having already decided to ditch their I/O 2020 event. That being said, Prosser notes that new products will still be announced, it’s just that there will no longer be a physical event where they will be announced at.

