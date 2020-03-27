Apple Launches COVID-19 Information Website And App

Advertising

The other day, Google announced that they are working on a website dedicated to providing users with accurate information about the COVID-19 virus outbreak. This was designed to help fight misinformation that seems to be spreading, where people are sharing inaccurate news and rumors that could potentially cause panic.

It looks like Google is not alone in trying to fight misinformation and provide accurate information to the public, because Apple has also announced that they have launched not only a website dedicated to COVID-19, but also an accompanying app.

According to Apple, “The COVID-19 app and website allow users to answer a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or a loved one. In turn, they will receive CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider.”

Apple had also confirmed that Siri had been updated where the digital assistant is now capable of answering questions related to the COVID-19 virus, a feature that was previously reported but had yet to be confirmed by the company. For those who are interested in checking it out, the website can be found here while the app can be downloaded here.

