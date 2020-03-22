Siri Can Now Help Users Who Are Wondering If They Have COVID-19

Siri can do a lot of things for users, such as checking the weather, traffic, searching for things on the internet, control smart home devices, and so on. Now it looks like Apple has updated Siri where it can now ask users a series of questions to help them determine whether or not they have the coronavirus (COVID-19).

To ask Siri for help, all you need to do is say, “Hey Siri, do I have the coronavirus?”, after which Siri will put users through a series of questions that they can answer by replying yes or no. Based on the responses, Siri will then advise them accordingly. For example, if you’re experiencing dry coughs or shortness of breath, Siri will advise you to seek help immediately by calling 911.

If your symptoms aren’t particularly life-threatening or serious, Siri will then advise users to stay at home and to avoid contact with other people, and to seek medical help if your situation worsens. Note that this new update to Siri is not meant to act as a diagnostic tool. It is also not a test for the coronavirus, so seeking professional medical help is the best way to determine whether or not you’re infected.

At the moment it seems that this feature is only for users in the US, so it is unclear if this feature has been expanded and localized for other countries around the world.

Filed in . Read more about Health, iOS and Siri. Source: cnbc