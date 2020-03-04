iPad’s ‘Find My’ Feature Helped Police Chase Down Suspects In Deadly Car Chase

While the iPhone and iPad’s “Find My” feature is meant to help users locate their missing tablets or smartphones, in the past we have heard how it can also be used to track down criminals. Just recently, it was reported that the “Find My iPhone” feature helped to bust a sex trafficker. Now it looks like it has been used again to help Australian police chase down suspects in a home invasion.

The suspected thieves in question, Vaatoa Chang and Jonas Montealegre, stole an iPad during a home invasion. The suspects also made off in the car belonging to the iPad’s owner, where the owner later used the “Find My” feature to track his tablet to a local hotel before authorities took over. The report claims that the suspect tried to switch vehicles but kept the tablet on them, which allowed the police to continuously ping the device to keep up to date on their location.

The suspects led the police on a wild chase that is said to have lasted for two hours through Melbourne, but unfortunately, this chase did not end well. According to the reports, the suspects stole another vehicle when they fled the hotel, but they then crashed into a semi-truck while driving at 62 mph, killing them both in the process.

