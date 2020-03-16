Firefox Has A Built-In Container That Stops Facebook From Tracking You

The vast majority of us use Facebook on a daily basis despite the fact that we know that the platform tracks us. However, if you do like to use Facebook but would rather it not track your activities across the web, then you might want to check out the latest version of Mozilla’s Firefox browser.

This is because in the latest build of Firefox, Mozilla has introduced a new Facebook Container add-on. As its name suggests, this is a container in which Facebook can be run in, but given that it is contained, it will not be able to track your activities across non-Facebook websites. This includes logins, likes, and comments which will be blocked, although Mozilla does note that users can grant certain websites exemptions if they want.

This won’t be limited to just Facebook, but it will also work with other Facebook products, such as Instagram and Facebook Messenger. That being said, we’re not sure if by containing Facebook within itself will cause the platform to lose any functionality, but if you don’t need much from it and just want to stay up to date with what’s going on with your friends and family, then this could be an add-on worth exploring.

