iPad Air 3 Blank Screen Repair Program Announced

From time to time, our hardware fails. This is generally-speaking rather normal, all things considered, but sometimes these hardware failures don’t happen because of wear and tear, but it could be due to faulty components that cause them to malfunction earlier than they should.

If you own the iPad Air 3 and have you have been encountering issues with it, namely a blank screen, then you might be interested to learn that Apple has since announced a repair program for the tablet. According to Apple, this issue seems to mostly affect iPads that were manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019.

According to Apple, “Apple has determined that, under certain circumstances, the screen on a limited number of iPad Air (3rd generation) devices may go blank permanently. A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank.” This only covers the iPad Air 3, so if you do experience a similar issue with another iPad model, in that case, it could just be your model that’s affected.

The repairs for iPad Air 3 models that are affected will be free of charge, so if you are affected by this issue, you can go ahead and schedule an appointment or mail your tablet in to get it fixed.

Source: support.apple