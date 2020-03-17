3D Camera Might Be Exclusive To The iPhone 12 Pro

According to a recent rumor, it has been suggested that one of the new features that will be part of the 2020 iPhones is a “world facing” 3D camera. This is essentially a time-of-flight sensor that will help the iPhone better gauge and measure the environment around it, which can help provide more accurate augmented reality usage.

However, it seems that not all of 2020’s iPhones will be benefiting from this rumored feature. According to a report from 9to5Mac, code spotted within iOS 14 has revealed that this new 3D camera might only be available on the iPhone 12 Pro models. This discovery also seems to be in line with what analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted back in 2019, where he said that two of 2020’s iPhones will only come with the feature.

In case you’re unfamiliar, since 2019, Apple has rebranded its iPhone lineup where there is a “base” model with the iPhone 11, followed by the “Pro” versions in the form of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. This trend is expected to continue in 2020, with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, with the latter two models rumored to be gaining this new hardware feature.

It isn’t surprising given that back in 2018, Apple made a “cheaper” version of the iPhone with the iPhone XR, which was later succeeded by the iPhone 11, and this year we expect that it will be replaced by the iPhone 12.

