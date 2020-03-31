Apple’s iPhone 9 Cases Start Showing Up At Best Buy

Advertising

For a while now we have been hearing rumors that Apple plans on reviving the iPhone SE series with a successor, which has also been rumored to be called the iPhone 9. The handset in question was originally supposed to be launched at Apple’s rumored event held at the end of March, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the event was supposedly cancelled.

This does leave us with questions as to when the phone will be launched, but it turns out it could be soon. According to a photo obtained by MacRumors, it seems that Best Buy has started to receive shipments for cases designed for the iPhone 9. As you can see in the photo, at the bottom of the packaging, it says that it is for the new 4.7-inch iPhone 2020 model, which presumably refers to the iPhone 9.

Interestingly enough, the packaging does not explicitly mention the iPhone’s model name, so as it stands, no one really knows for sure if the upcoming handset will be known as the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9. The arrival of the cases also seems to suggest that Apple could be close to officially announcing the handset.

Given that there was no launch event, it’s really anyone’s guess as to when the phone will be announced, but perhaps it could be soon, so do check back with us in the coming days or weeks for more details.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone. Source: macrumors