LEGO GPU Kit Lets You Geek Out While Building Your Own GPU

We’re not sure how many of you might remember, but way back in the day, there was a very popular GPU in the form of the 3dfx Voodoo. It was one of the more classic GPUs from the earlier computing days, and if you’ve always wanted to own one, you’re in luck because you’ll be able to, sort of.

Advertising

According to a submission to LEGO Ideas by user Bhaal_Spawn, he has recreated the 3dfx Voodoo GPU in LEGO form. Obviously this won’t actually power your computer, but we have to say that it is a very clever idea and the design looks (almost) spot on! Now, the actual LEGO kit isn’t made yet but Bhaal_Spawn is certainly hoping that it will.

For those unfamiliar, users can submit ideas to LEGO for consideration for being turned into buildable kits. Anyone can submit an idea, but LEGO will require at least 10,000 votes for it to be even considered. Right now, Bhaal_Spawn’s idea has managed to garner over 400 votes, and LEGO is giving him a little over a year to hit that 10,000 mark.

Whether or not his idea will be able to achieve those numbers remains to be seen, but if you love this idea and would like to see it being made a reality, then head on over to the LEGO Ideas website and toss him a vote to help make this 3dfx Voodoo LEGO kit a success.

Filed in . Read more about Lego. Source: windowscentral