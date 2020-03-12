Super Mario Comes To Life In A Brand New LEGO Set

If you’re a fan of Nintendo’s Super Mario franchise, then you might want to check out this brand new LEGO set. In a partnership with Nintendo, LEGO has unveiled a brand new set that is themed around Mario where it will bring the iconic plumber to life in his own little LEGO set, that we can’t help but think is incredibly adorable.

According to Takashi Tezuka, Executive Officer and Game Producer of Nintendo, “I have always liked LEGO products and how they help children use their imagination to play. The new product we created together with the LEGO Group seeks to combine two different styles of play – one where you freely build the world of Mario and the other where you play with Mario in the very world that you have created.”

LEGO claims that this won’t be just another themed LEGO set. Instead, this LEGO set is interactive where players will be able to collect coins in real-life game levels create with these LEGO bricks, thus providing children and gamers alike with a brand new way of interacting and playing with LEGO.

There is currently no word on pricing or availability yet, but the company does plan on releasing it later this year, so do keep an eye out for it if this is something you might be interested in.

