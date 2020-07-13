LEGO Teases A NES Console

One of the reasons why LEGO is beloved by so many is that you can build just about anything you want with it, with your imagination being the limits. In fact, if you’re looking for a new LEGO set to build, the company has posted a teaser video on to Twitter in which they are hinting that their next set will be a replica of Nintendo’s NES console.

While the teaser does not show anything, there have been leaked photos that pretty much confirms it to be true. Based on these leaked images, the set will contain a replica NES console along with a TV set that with Super Mario on the “screen”. There is even a crank that will let players move Mario from one side of the screen to the other.

Obviously this is a non-functional console and it is more of a replica, but assuming the images are accurate, it actually looks pretty good and fairly accurate. A report from Nintendo Life has also revealed that the pricing for the upcoming set is said to be around $250, so it definitely isn’t one of the cheaper sets out there.

Are you ready to play like never before? pic.twitter.com/XuNFD7rP0B — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 13, 2020

There is currently no word on when it will be launching, but LEGO did previously confirm that their Mario sets will be launching on the 1st of August, so there is a chance that this could be part of that launch.

