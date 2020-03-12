Microsoft To Host Online Xbox Event In Wake Of E3 Cancellation

The ESA has recently announced that they will not be hosting E3 2020 this year. This is due to the coronavirus outbreak that has infected thousands around the world, with no signs that it is slowing down anytime soon. This means that any announcements you might have expected from developers and companies may no longer be taking place.

However, if you are looking forward to learning what Microsoft has in store in terms of Xbox-related announcements, you’ll be pleased to find out that according to Microsoft’s Xbox head, Phil Spencer, he has revealed that the company has plans to host an online Xbox event in which they will share the news on what Microsoft is up to in terms of Xbox games and development of the next-gen console.

The exact timing of the event and how gamers can participate is unclear, but Spencer notes that they will be sharing those details in the coming weeks. As for E3 2020, while the physical event itself has been cancelled, the organizers did state that they are exploring a way to perhaps create an online event that will allow companies to share what they’ve been working on online.

E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks https://t.co/xckMKBPf9h — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 11, 2020

Once again, there is no word on when or how that will happen, so check back with us for more updates.

