This Mist Diffuser Can Be Controlled Using Your Smartphone

Mist diffusers are pretty simple and straightforward devices. You will it with water, drip in some essential oils, turn it on, and you’re good to go. However, the folks at Air Wick have decided that maybe, just maybe, there could be a market for a “smart” mist diffuser and they have since launched a new model that can be controlled using your smartphone.

Advertising

Dubbed the Essential Mist Smart Diffuser, this is a new diffuser by the company that allows users to control the device using their smartphone via an accompanying app on iOS or Android. This will let users turn it on and off through the app. However, unlike its previous models and some other diffusers, this particular model relies on pre-mixed refills.

This means that users will only need to pour in the mixture from the bottle and not have to deal with filling it up with water. This saves users an extra step or two, although we imagine that it would have probably taken a couple of seconds at most. Interestingly enough, the price of this diffuser is actually pretty affordable at $20.

This goes to show how far along we’ve come in terms of “smart” devices where they can be made and sold at relatively affordable prices.

Filed in . Read more about Connected Objects and IoT (Internet of Things). Source: imore