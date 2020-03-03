Microsoft Unveils A Couple Of New Xbox One Controllers

Advertising

The launch of the Xbox Series X is probably not too far off, but if you own the Xbox One and would like to get your hands on a couple of brand new controllers, you’ll be pleased to learn that Microsoft has since announced two new controller options for the console that come in an Arctic Camo and a Phantom Magenta finish.

Speaking about the Phantom Magenta finish, according to Microsoft, “The design is rooted in sci-fi, influenced by the type of aesthetics found in “Ex-Machina” and “Ghost in Shell,” and blended with mysterious luxury to create totally unique designs.”

As for the Arctic Camo design, according to Microsoft, “By using frosted transparent resin in the camo pattern, the controller camouflages itself from the inside-out. The diamond-texture on its triggers helps maintain a level of extra technical precision in this series.” The Phantom Magenta model will be released later this month for $69.99, while the Arctic Camo model will only arrive in May.

If you’re a bit apprehensive about buying a new controller with the Xbox Series X looming on the horizon, not to worry. This is because Microsoft had previously said that Xbox One controllers will be compatible with the newer Xbox Series X consoles, so it’s not as if you would be wasting your money.

Filed in . Read more about Microsoft, Xbox and Xbox One. Source: news.xbox