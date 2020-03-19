Nokia 8.3 5G Unveiled With Three Other Budget Smartphones

Nokia recently unveiled a couple of devices. While we already know that Nokia is focusing more on the mid-range and budget segment instead of the high-end market, they have come up with their first 5G device.

Nokia 8.3 5G gains attention because it also happens to be Nokia’s first 5G device.

Compared to the latest smartphone, it has a lot of catching up to do – but the smartphones are impressive enough.

The Nokia 8.3 5G aims to focus on a high-res camera offering a 64 MP sensor on the quad-camera setup. The company claims that it has been tailored for perfect low-light photography.

Not just limited to the camera, but it also features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G along with the Android One program which provides 2 years of guaranteed software updates and 3 years of security updates.

You can learn more about it on its official product page.

In addition to the 8.3 5G, Nokia also announced Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, and the Nokia 5310 (a classic edition).

Nokia 8.3 5G isn’t meant to compete in the high-end segment – so, starting this summer, it will be available for 599 Euros for 6GB + 64GB and 649 Euros for 8GB + 128GB variant.

Nokia 5.3 is planned to be available this April for just 189 Euros with 4 Gigs of RAM and 64 GB of storage and the budget-friendly Nokia 1.3 will cost you about 95 Euros.

Not to forget, the classic Nokia 5310 will be available for just 39 Euros. To get into more details and specifications, you can visit the official website to learn more.

