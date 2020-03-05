Sonos Backtracks On Its ‘Recycle Mode’ That Bricks Older Speakers

It used to be that you could buy a device and it would last you until it broke down. This is why Sonos came under fire when they announced that they would be ending support for some of its older products (they later reversed their decision). Now it looks like the company is backtracking on yet another controversial decision in the form of “recycle mode”.

Advertising

The company has since announced that users will no longer need to put their older devices in “recycle mode” (which essentially bricks it) in order to qualify to take part in Sonos’ trade up program, where customers will get 30% off newer Sonos products. Instead, the trade up program will be open to all customers as long as they can prove you own one of the eligible legacy Sonos products.

In case you’re unfamiliar, previously Sonos had required customers to put their devices in “recycle mode” in order to qualify to take part in the trade up program. Like we said, recycle mode basically renders the speakers useless, meaning that they can no longer be used anymore.

According to Sonos, they claim that this was done to prevent older Sonos devices from being resold that no longer worked. In any case, this is good news for current Sonos users so if you’re thinking about getting a new Sonos speaker and have an older (eligible) Sonos product, you can go ahead and claim that 30% without having to sacrifice your previous model.

Filed in . Read more about Sonos and Speakers. Source: engadget