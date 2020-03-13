YouTube’s Explore Tab Is Now Rolling Out For iOS And Android

Advertising

A couple of years ago, YouTube was testing out a new way for users to find and discover new videos. As it stands, YouTube relies on a Trending section where users can discover hot new videos, but it looks like the Trending tab will be going away as YouTube has since announced that finally, after years of testing, they will be replacing it with the Explore tab.

According to YouTube, “We’ve been testing a new tab in the YouTube mobile app called Explore – with Explore, you not only have access to Trending videos, but also to destination pages for some popular content categories like Gaming, Music, Fashion & Beauty, Learning and more – all from one place.”

For those who can appreciate the Trending tab, it will not be going away. The tab that used to be Trending will be replaced by Explore. Instead, the section to see Trending videos has been moved within the Explore tab, so you can go ahead and access it from there if you want to what’s the hottest video at the moment.

Right now, the Explore tab will be only available on mobile devices for both iOS and Android. YouTube notes that it might take a few days before the changes are visible to everyone, so if you don’t see it on your mobile version of YouTube yet, don’t worry as it should eventually find its way to you.

