Apple’s 2020 iPhones Could Come With A 120Hz ‘Pro Motion’ Display

Ever since Apple launched the iPad Pro with its 120Hz Pro Motion display, many have been wondering when that tech will trickle down to the iPhone. After all, we’re seeing more Android handset makers introduce similar features to their smartphones, so why not the iPhone too, right?

If you were hoping to see an iPhone with a 120Hz refresh rate display, you could be in luck. This is because during a Periscope session, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman (who has proven to be very well-connected regarding unreleased Apple related information) said that it is a possibility that 2020’s iPhones could come with 120Hz Pro Motion displays.

It should be noted that Gurman does not actually confirm if such a feature will indeed be arriving to the iPhones, but rather he believes it is possible, so maybe don’t get your hopes up just yet. He also suggests that if the feature does arrive for the iPhones, it will probably be exclusive to Apple’s higher-end models which are also expected to come with additional features, like a LiDAR scanner that made its debut on the 2020 iPad Pro.

It would be nice to see Apple bring a faster refresh rate to its iPhones, but whether or not they will remains to be seen. However, like we said, more Android handsets are starting to offer the feature, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Apple were to eventually join in, even if it might not necessarily be with 2020’s iPhone lineup.

