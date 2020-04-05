5G iPhone Could Offer Different Speeds Based On Region

Did you know that not all 5G is equal? Unfortunately for would-be iPhone 12 customers, it seems that depending on your region, your 5G iPhone could offer up slightly different speeds compared to other parts of the world, or at least that’s what an exclusive report from Cult of Mac is claiming.

Advertising

According to the report, it seems that Apple’s 5G iPhone could be sold in either a sub-6GHz model or an mmWave 5G model, depending on the region. For those who are unfamiliar, 5G tech at the moment is pretty much divided in sub-6GHz and mmWave. The former can offer speeds of up to 900Mbps and have better coverage and the ability to penetrate solid objects, such as walls.

The latter will offer faster speeds where it can reach theoretical speeds of up to 5Gbps, but it does have a shorter range and might not be so good at passing through walls. Different countries and carriers have adopted different technologies of 5G at the moment, and the report claims that depending on your region and carrier, the iPhone 12 could be sold with either sub-6GHz technology or mmWave technology.

Both will definitely be significantly faster than LTE, but we’re sure that this decision (if true) will be controversial, but then again we suppose you have your carriers to thank (or blame) for that.

Filed in . Read more about 5g and iPhone. Source: cultofmac