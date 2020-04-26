Apple Reportedly Slashes The Number Of 5G iPhone Orders

While some people are lucky to still have a job and be able to work from home, there are probably thousands of people (if not more) around the world who are out of work or forced to close their businesses due to the coronavirus. As a result, there are some who are predicting that we can look forward to an economic recession.

Advertising

Ultimately this means that people will have less money to spend than before, and whatever money they have, they will no doubt want to use and save for more important things like daily necessities. Apple is anticipating this and as such, have reportedly slashed their orders for the 5G iPhone.

This is according to a report from DigiTimes wo claims to have heard from sources that Apple is cutting back on the number of components they need for the upcoming iPhone 12 that is expected to be launched later this year. This seems to suggest that the company is anticipating that they might not necessarily sell as many phones as they have predicted.

We have heard multiple rumors surrounding the iPhone 12’s launch, where some claim that the phone might be delayed to 2021 as Apple is apparently waiting for the economy to recover before launching the handset. Others claim that Apple could continue as planned. Either way, take it with a grain of salt and only time will tell what Apple’s plans will be.

Filed in . Read more about 5g and iPhone. Source: cultofmac