Apple Exploring Car Windows That Can Dynamically Tint Based On The Time Of Day

Car windows can be tinted to help protect drivers from the glare of the sun, but also to protect their privacy. However, these tints are typically static, meaning that once they’re tinted, it’s pretty much set. This can be troublesome because at night, the tint will result in the interior of the car looking darker.

However, Apple wants to solve that issue through dynamic tinting. In a recently-discovered patent, it looks as though Apple is exploring the idea of creating windows that can tint and change its darkness and opacity depending on the time of day. This means that the windows of the car can change according to the situation or according to the user.

It should be pointed out that Apple has tried to be as broad as possible in its patent filing where it seems that this patent wants to cover vehicles as well as buildings. The former of which is particularly interesting given that there have been long-standing rumors that Apple could be working on their own car, or at least car-related technologies.

According to the patent’s description, “Adjustable windows may have adjustable layers such as adjustable tint layers, adjustable reflectivity layers, and adjustable haze layers. Adjustable window layers may be incorporated into a window with one or more transparent structural layers such as a pair of glass window layers.” That being said, we have on idea if this is something Apple will actually implement, but it does sound like a pretty fantastic idea.

