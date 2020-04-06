A Potential COVID-19 Treatment Could Be Ready By September

Right now there is no known cure or vaccine for the COVID-19 virus. As it stands, doctors can only treat the symptoms as they appear, but there is no complete cure for the virus just yet. However, Dr. Jacob Glanville believes that in a few month’s time, it is possible that there could be a treatment plan for the COVID-19 virus.

Advertising

Glanville is the founder and CEO of biotech company Distributed Bio, and also a Scientific Advisory Board member for UCSF’s biotechnology program. He was also recently featured on Netflix’s Pandemic documentary and is also known for his research for a universal flu vaccine. According to Glanville, he claims that his company has developed a potential treatment for the COVID-19 virus.

Before we get too excited, as with all new medicines, there needs to be tests done first in order to ensure that they are safe. Glanville says that the next step will involve the military testing his company’s treatment on live strands of the coronavirus, before moving onto accelerated human trials. Assuming all goes well, Glanville believes that it is possible that this treatment could arrive by September.

These are some pretty bold claims if they are accurate, but also potentially good news. Other companies are also working on vaccines, but they are only estimated to arrive in 2021 at the earliest.

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus, Covid-19 and Health. Source: sfist