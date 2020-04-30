Facebook’s Google Photos Export Tool Now Available In The US

Over the years, we’ve probably accumulated a ton of photos that we might have posted and shared to Facebook. However, given Facebook’s privacy scandals, we’re sure that some of you may no longer be too comfortable using the social platform and might want to move some of your content off it.

If you’re looking for a quick way to export your Facebook photos, you might be interested to learn that Facebook’s Google Photos export tool is now available in the US. For those who are unfamiliar, Facebook had previously launched a tool that allowed users to export photos from its platform to Google Photos, saving users time from having to manually download them and reupload them,

However, the feature was only previously available in regions like Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America, but it looks like it has finally found its way stateside. The feature is pretty straightforward where all you need to do is go to your Facebook settings and follow the prompts and you should be good to go.

Note that this feature doesn’t actually remove your Facebook photos, but rather it creates a copy that will be uploaded to Google Photos. Even if it’s not for privacy reasons, it could still be a good way of creating an alternative backup just for posterity.

Filed in . Read more about Facebook, Google and Google Photos. Source: androidpolice