Facebook Messenger Desktop App Now Available On Windows And Mac

With all the heat that Zoom is facing these days over its privacy and security practices , if you’re uncomfortable using the company’s video conferencing services, we totally get it. If you’re after an alternative, it seems that Facebook Messenger could be worth checking out (although Facebook is no stranger to privacy controversies).

Facebook had launched it Messenger app for desktop back in March after announcing it at their F8 conference last year, but its availability was limited to a handful of countries. However, that has since changed as Facebook has since announced that its standalone Messenger app for desktop will now be available to all Windows and Mac users.

According to Facebook, “Now more than ever, people are using technology to stay in touch with the people they care about, even when physically apart. Over the past month, we saw more than a 100% increase in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger. Now with apps for MacOS and Windows, the best of Messenger is coming to desktop, including unlimited and free group video calls.”

The app pretty much does what the web version does, where it will support messaging and group video calls, although unlike Zoom, it is limited to a maximum of 8 participants. However, if you’d rather not keep your browser opened all the time, then this might be worth checking out. The app will be available for download via the Microsoft Store or the Mac App Store.

