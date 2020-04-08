Facebook Launches New Tuned App Designed Specifically For Couples

If you have a significant other that you like to share photos and messages with on Facebook but don’t want to spam the feed of your friends with mushy topics, you’re in luck because Facebook has since announced the launch of a new app called Tuned that has been designed specifically for couples in mind.

But wait, isn’t that what Facebook Messenger and other messaging apps are for? Sure, you could use that, but the way Facebook Tuned has been designed, it has been created in the style of a scrapbook so that users can collect their memories in a nicer format compared to just regular chat logs.

Some of the features of Tuned include the ability to connect it with Spotify where users can share things like their favorite songs and playlists. They’ll also be shared to share their “moods” to let the other person know how they’re feeling, and also the ability to share photos, notes, and voice memos, just to name a few.

That being said, we have to wonder how many people would sign up to use it. After all given Facebook’s privacy scandals, we’re sure that there have to be some who might not be comfortable with the company collecting even more personal information about them. However, if you are interested, Tuned is only available in the US and Canada for iPhone users.

