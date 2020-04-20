Facebook To Remove Posts Promoting Anti-Lockdown Protests

Advertising

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, many governments around the world have issued lockdown orders where they are asking people who are not in essential services to stay home. The idea behind these orders is to lessen the burden on healthcare systems which are currently overwhelmed by infected persons.

However, there have been some who are defying these orders and have organized anti-lockdown protests. To help curb such activities, Facebook is doing their part by removing posts and events that promote these kind of protests. This was revealed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during an interview with Good Morning America.

According to Zuckerberg, “We do classify that as harmful misinformation and we take that down at the same time. It’s important that people can debate policy, so there’s a line on this. But, you know, more than normal political discourse, I think a lot of the stuff that people are saying that is false around a health emergency like this can be classified as harmful misinformation.”

Facebook on their end has also been dealing with a ton of coronavirus misinformation. The company has recently introduced a new feature that warns users if they have interacted with posts deemed to be misinformation, and directs them to more official sources like information from the WHO.

