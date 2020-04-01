FCC To Make Caller ID Authentication Mandatory In 2021 To Combat Robocalls

Advertising

Robocalls are a nuisance , and it was only back in 2019 that the FCC finally allowed carriers to block robocalls by default . Before that, carriers did offer robocall blocking services, but it was a paid service that was optional, meaning that if you did not pay, you could be subject to receiving these kind of calls.

Now according to an update by the FCC, they have announced the adoption of new rules that come 2021, will require carriers to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology that basically identifies and authenticates calls made on their networks. This is to combat problems such as robocalls which can sometimes use a spoofed phone number.

For those unfamiliar, spoofing is basically where the attacker uses a fake phone number to disguise who they are. This means that just because a call from a number looks like it might be coming from the US, it might actually be coming from another country entirely.

According to the FCC, “Widespread deployment of STIR/SHAKEN will reduce the effectiveness of illegal spoofing, allow law enforcement to identify bad actors more easily, and help phone companies identify calls with illegally spoofed caller ID information before those calls reach their subscribers.”

These changes will be required to be implemented by the 30th of June, 2021.

